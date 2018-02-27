Kevin Smith: «Me he enfrentado a mi mayor miedo y no fue tan malo como me imaginaba» El cineasta ha reflexionado sobre su vida después del severo ataque al corazón que ha sufrido a sus 47 años | «La muerte siempre fue la cosa que más me aterraba en la vida, pero estaba imbuido en una gran sensación de calma», afirma COLPISA Madrid Martes, 27 febrero 2018, 13:47

Kevin Smith, el cineasta detrás de joyas como 'Clerks', 'Mallrats' y 'Dogma', ha sufrido este fin de semana un severo ataque al corazón que casi le cuesta la vida. El realizador, que da vida a Bob, el silencioso en sus películas, explicaba entonces en su cuenta de Twitter que si no hubiese suspendido la segunda actuación que tenía prevista para esa noche como monologuista hubiera muerto.

"El doctor que salvó mi vida en el hospital Glendale me dijo que tenía un bloqueo del 100% en la arteria coronaria principal izquierda (también conocida como la 'Hacedora de Viudas', porque cuando falla, la palmas). Si no hubiese cancelado el segundo show para ir al hospital, el doctor dijo que hubiese muerto esta noche", explicaba.

Posteriormente, en su cuenta de Instagram, abordaba el asunto y reflexionaba sobre su propia vida. "La muerte siempre fue la cosa que más me aterraba en la vida -explica el director- pero incluso cuando cortaron en mi ingle para deslizar un estent en la letal Hacedora de Viudas, estaba imbuído de una gran sensación de calma".

El realizador de 'Tusk' y 'Red State' ha ido más allá al asegurar que mientras miraba al infinito, se dio cuenta de que estaba "relativamente satisfecho" con su vida. Y sí, "echaría de menos la vida mientras avanzase sin mi, y estaba decepcionado por que no fuésemos a hacer el reboot de Jay y Bob el Silencioso antes de que dejase a un lado las vicisitudes de la vida. Pero en términos generales, estaba conforme con el final, si este lo hubiese sido. He conseguido hacer muchas cosas geniales y he tenido muchas aventuras; cómo iba a quejarme por tener que pagar el precio".

Afirma Smith que tendrá que enfrentarse a cambios de estilo de vida -"Puede que sea hora de hacerme vegano", llega a escribir-, pero que su intención con la entrada es contar que se ha enfrentado a su mayor miedo y "no fue tan malo como siempre había imaginado que sería". "No quiero que mi vida termine pero, si termina, no me puedo quejar. Ha sido todo un regalo", concluye.