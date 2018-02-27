Kevin Smith: «Me he enfrentado a mi mayor miedo y no fue tan malo como me imaginaba»
El cineasta ha reflexionado sobre su vida después del severo ataque al corazón que ha sufrido a sus 47 años | «La muerte siempre fue la cosa que más me aterraba en la vida, pero estaba imbuido en una gran sensación de calma», afirma
Kevin Smith, el cineasta detrás de joyas como 'Clerks', 'Mallrats' y 'Dogma', ha sufrido este fin de semana un severo ataque al corazón que casi le cuesta la vida. El realizador, que da vida a Bob, el silencioso en sus películas, explicaba entonces en su cuenta de Twitter que si no hubiese suspendido la segunda actuación que tenía prevista para esa noche como monologuista hubiera muerto.
"El doctor que salvó mi vida en el hospital Glendale me dijo que tenía un bloqueo del 100% en la arteria coronaria principal izquierda (también conocida como la 'Hacedora de Viudas', porque cuando falla, la palmas). Si no hubiese cancelado el segundo show para ir al hospital, el doctor dijo que hubiese muerto esta noche", explicaba.
Posteriormente, en su cuenta de Instagram, abordaba el asunto y reflexionaba sobre su propia vida. "La muerte siempre fue la cosa que más me aterraba en la vida -explica el director- pero incluso cuando cortaron en mi ingle para deslizar un estent en la letal Hacedora de Viudas, estaba imbuído de una gran sensación de calma".
El realizador de 'Tusk' y 'Red State' ha ido más allá al asegurar que mientras miraba al infinito, se dio cuenta de que estaba "relativamente satisfecho" con su vida. Y sí, "echaría de menos la vida mientras avanzase sin mi, y estaba decepcionado por que no fuésemos a hacer el reboot de Jay y Bob el Silencioso antes de que dejase a un lado las vicisitudes de la vida. Pero en términos generales, estaba conforme con el final, si este lo hubiese sido. He conseguido hacer muchas cosas geniales y he tenido muchas aventuras; cómo iba a quejarme por tener que pagar el precio".
Afirma Smith que tendrá que enfrentarse a cambios de estilo de vida -"Puede que sea hora de hacerme vegano", llega a escribir-, pero que su intención con la entrada es contar que se ha enfrentado a su mayor miedo y "no fue tan malo como siempre había imaginado que sería". "No quiero que mi vida termine pero, si termina, no me puedo quejar. Ha sido todo un regalo", concluye.
I was trying to do a killer standup special this evening but I might’ve gone too far. After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life at the #glendale hospital told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (also known as “the Widow-Maker” because when it goes, you’re a goner). If I hadn’t canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the Doc said I would’ve died tonight. For now, I’m still above ground! But this is what I learned about myself during this crisis: death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life. When the time came, I never imagined I’d ever be able to die with dignity - I assumed I’d die screaming, like my Dad (who lost his life to a massive heart attack). But even as they cut into my groin to slip a stent into the lethal Widow-Maker, I was filled with a sense of calm. I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am. I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad. But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content. Yes, I’d miss life as it moved on without me - and I was bummed we weren’t gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil. But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it. I’ve gotten to do so many cool things and I’ve had so many adventures - how could I be shitty about finally paying the tab. But the good folks at the Glendale hospital had other plans and the expertise to mend me. Total strangers saved my life tonight (as well as my friends @jordanmonsanto & @iamemilydawn, who called the ambulance). This is all a part of my mythology now and I’m sure I’ll be facing some lifestyle changes (maybe it’s time to go Vegan). But the point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight... and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be. I don’t want my life to end but if it ends, I can’t complain. It was such a gift. #KevinSmith
