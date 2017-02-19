El Comercio

Copa del Rey - Jornada 1
Domingo 19 de febrero - 18:30h. - Fernando Buesa Arena
4 Real Madrid
-
2Valencia Basket

Primera parte - 8'

Directo

  • 1º Cuarto
    1'
    CANASTA

    Bandeja de Anthony Randolph [Real Madrid]

  • 1º Cuarto
    1'

    Sam Van Rossom [Valencia Basket] falla la canasta. El rebote defensivo es para Sergio Llull.

  • 1º Cuarto
    0'
    CANASTA

    Canasta de Sergio Llull [Real Madrid]

  • 1º Cuarto
    0'
    CANASTA

    Canasta de Luke Sikma [Valencia Basket] con asistencia de Bojan Dubljevic

  • 1º Cuarto
    0'

    Bojan Dubljevic [Valencia Basket] falla la canasta por un tapón de Anthony Randolph

  • 1º Cuarto
    0'

    Bojan Dubljevic [Valencia Basket] roba el balón a Felipe Reyes

  • 1º Cuarto
    0'

    Inicio del partido

Zonas de tiro

  • Canastas Real Madrid
  • Fallos
  • Canastas Valencia Basket
Real MadridValencia Basket
TIROS DE 2 Intentos23
Canastas21
%Aciertos100.00%33.33%
TIROS DE 3 Intentos00
Canastas00
%Aciertos0.00%0.00%
TIROS LIBRES Intentos00
Canastas00
%Aciertos0.00%0.00%
REBOTES Total00
Ofensivos00
Defensivos1%0%
ASISTENCIAS 01
PERDIDAS 10
RECUPERACIONES 01
TAPONES Realizados10
Recibidos01
Real Madrid MJPTOST2T3TLFCFRREBASBPBRTAPVAL
36 Álex Suárez 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
6 Andrés Nocioni 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
3 Anthony Randolph 121 / 10 / 00 / 000000013
4 Dontaye Draper 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
9 Felipe Reyes 100 / 00 / 00 / 00000100-1
14 Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
20 Jaycee Carroll 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
44 Jeffery Matthew Taylor 100 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
8 Jonas Maciulis 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
7 Luka Doncic 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
21 Othello Hunter 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
5 Rudy Fernández 100 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
23 Sergio Llull 121 / 10 / 00 / 000100003
33 Trey Thompkins 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
Valencia Basket MJPTOST2T3TLFCFRREBASBPBRTAPVAL
8 Antoine Diot 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
14 Bojan Dubljevic 101 / 00 / 00 / 000010100
19 Fernando San Emeterio 100 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
16 Guillem Vives 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
30 Joan Sastre 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
43 Luke Sikma 121 / 10 / 00 / 000000002
18 Pierre Oriola 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
17 Rafa Martínez 100 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
10 Romain Sato 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
9 Sam Van Rossom 101 / 00 / 00 / 00000000-1
55 Vyacheslav Kravtsov 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
0 William Benson Thomas 000 / 00 / 00 / 000000000
JugadoresEquipoTotal
PUNTOS
Luke Sikma Valencia Basket 2
Anthony Randolph Real Madrid 2
Sergio Llull Melia Real Madrid 2
Andrés Marcelo Nocioni Real Madrid 0
FALTAS COMETIDAS
Guillem Vives Valencia Basket 0
Joan Sastre Valencia Basket 0
Fernando San Emeterio Lara Valencia Basket 0
Bojan Dubljevic Valencia Basket 0
REBOTES OFENSIVOS
Guillem Vives Valencia Basket 0
Joan Sastre Valencia Basket 0
Fernando San Emeterio Lara Valencia Basket 0
Bojan Dubljevic Valencia Basket 0
REBOTES DEFENSIVOS
Sergio Llull Melia Real Madrid 1
Joan Sastre Valencia Basket 0
Luke Sikma Valencia Basket 0
Guillem Vives Valencia Basket 0
ASISTENCIAS
Bojan Dubljevic Valencia Basket 1
Joan Sastre Valencia Basket 0
Guillem Vives Valencia Basket 0
Fernando San Emeterio Lara Valencia Basket 0