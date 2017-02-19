Copa del Rey - Jornada 1
Domingo 19 de febrero - 18:30h. - Fernando Buesa Arena
4 Real Madrid
-
2Valencia Basket
Primera parte - 8'
Primera parte - 8'
Bandeja de Anthony Randolph [Real Madrid]
Sam Van Rossom [Valencia Basket] falla la canasta. El rebote defensivo es para Sergio Llull.
Canasta de Sergio Llull [Real Madrid]
Canasta de Luke Sikma [Valencia Basket] con asistencia de Bojan Dubljevic
Bojan Dubljevic [Valencia Basket] falla la canasta por un tapón de Anthony Randolph
Bojan Dubljevic [Valencia Basket] roba el balón a Felipe Reyes
Inicio del partido
|Real Madrid
|Valencia Basket
|TIROS DE 2
|Intentos
|2
|3
|Canastas
|2
|1
|%Aciertos
|100.00%
|33.33%
|TIROS DE 3
|Intentos
|0
|0
|Canastas
|0
|0
|%Aciertos
|0.00%
|0.00%
|TIROS LIBRES
|Intentos
|0
|0
|Canastas
|0
|0
|%Aciertos
|0.00%
|0.00%
|REBOTES
|Total
|0
|0
|Ofensivos
|0
|0
|Defensivos
|1%
|0%
|ASISTENCIAS
|0
|1
|PERDIDAS
|1
|0
|RECUPERACIONES
|0
|1
|TAPONES
|Realizados
|1
|0
|Recibidos
|0
|1
|Real Madrid
|MJ
|PTOS
|T2
|T3
|TL
|FC
|FR
|REB
|AS
|BP
|BR
|TAP
|VAL
|36 Álex Suárez
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6 Andrés Nocioni
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3 Anthony Randolph
|1
|2
|1 / 1
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4 Dontaye Draper
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9 Felipe Reyes
|1
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1
|14 Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20 Jaycee Carroll
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44 Jeffery Matthew Taylor
|1
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8 Jonas Maciulis
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7 Luka Doncic
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21 Othello Hunter
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5 Rudy Fernández
|1
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23 Sergio Llull
|1
|2
|1 / 1
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33 Trey Thompkins
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valencia Basket
|MJ
|PTOS
|T2
|T3
|TL
|FC
|FR
|REB
|AS
|BP
|BR
|TAP
|VAL
|8 Antoine Diot
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14 Bojan Dubljevic
|1
|0
|1 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|19 Fernando San Emeterio
|1
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16 Guillem Vives
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30 Joan Sastre
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43 Luke Sikma
|1
|2
|1 / 1
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18 Pierre Oriola
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17 Rafa Martínez
|1
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10 Romain Sato
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9 Sam Van Rossom
|1
|0
|1 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|55 Vyacheslav Kravtsov
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0 William Benson Thomas
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jugadores
|Equipo
|Total
|PUNTOS
|Luke Sikma
|Valencia Basket
|2
|Anthony Randolph
|Real Madrid
|2
|Sergio Llull Melia
|Real Madrid
|2
|Andrés Marcelo Nocioni
|Real Madrid
|0
|FALTAS COMETIDAS
|Guillem Vives
|Valencia Basket
|0
|Joan Sastre
|Valencia Basket
|0
|Fernando San Emeterio Lara
|Valencia Basket
|0
|Bojan Dubljevic
|Valencia Basket
|0
|REBOTES OFENSIVOS
|Guillem Vives
|Valencia Basket
|0
|Joan Sastre
|Valencia Basket
|0
|Fernando San Emeterio Lara
|Valencia Basket
|0
|Bojan Dubljevic
|Valencia Basket
|0
|REBOTES DEFENSIVOS
|Sergio Llull Melia
|Real Madrid
|1
|Joan Sastre
|Valencia Basket
|0
|Luke Sikma
|Valencia Basket
|0
|Guillem Vives
|Valencia Basket
|0
|ASISTENCIAS
|Bojan Dubljevic
|Valencia Basket
|1
|Joan Sastre
|Valencia Basket
|0
|Guillem Vives
|Valencia Basket
|0
|Fernando San Emeterio Lara
|Valencia Basket
|0