«Deje de beber esto y mi cuerpo cambió por completo»: la transformación que arrasa en Instagram
Con 27 años ha tomado la decisión de reducir su consumo de alcohol a un vaso o dos de vino o champán cada dos semanas
¿Quién no bebe alcohol de vez en cuando? Unas cañas después del trabajo, un vinito para cenar, una copas el sábado... Una 'influencer' llamada Jelly Devote, salía a beber con sus amigos al menos tres veces a la semana.
«No sé cuánto bebía, solo que era mucha cantidad», asegura sobre su afinidad a la cerveza y la sidra a 'Prevention'. Con 27 años ha tomado la decisión de reducir su consumo de alcohol a un vaso o dos de vino o champán cada dos semanas.
La joven ha querido compartir los increíbles efectos en Instagram, donde ha publicado el antes y el después de esta transformación. Las imágenes han sido todo un éxito y acumulan más de 14.000 'me gusta' en la red social . En el pie de foto asegura que sigue un estilo de vida equilibrado, el polo opuesto a sus viejas costumbres. «Todo lo que hacía era salir de fiesta, pasarlo bien y tumbarme en el sofá», asegura.
Cuando cumplió 21 años, una foto en bikini donde salía poco favorecida la llevó a considerar empezar a hacer ejercicio de forma habitual.
«Ese fue el momento en que decidí que las cosas tenían que cambiar», comenta Devote, quien comenzó a entrenar en casa poco después. Alentada por su pérdida de peso inicial en las primeras semanas, después se centró en su ingesta excesiva de alcohol: «Es simplemente imposible tener un cuerpo y mente saludables tomando tanto», explicó la influencer.
If I could do it so can you! ❤️ . After a few days off track, by that I mean enjoying life with our group here in Cambodia 🇰🇭 it’s now time to get back to routine! . Off days are just as important as the “on” days , both mentally and physically 🙋🏼♀️💁🏼♀️ . Everything is possible as long as you work hard for it! ❤️ no matter what your life looks like, you can make a change. . Ps. Don’t forget I have 35% discount on my programs 🙈 (link in bio)
Which photo would you say is the most beautiful?!.... 🧐 . I took the photo to the left before going up tanning on the roof today, and even though that’s not how I look relaxed (🤣) it’s still so bad that today left wouldn’t be considered “beautiful” according to a lot of people. The right on the other hand (after I tanned🤓) is considered “beautiful”. . Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but let’s never forget that our bodies look different from minute to minute, day to day (girl week, you girls know!!). And all stages are just as beautiful! . I could beat myself up for falling apart a little while being bed bound etc. And look at the left and think “I’m not beautiful”. But NO! We are all beautiful. And beauty comes from within! 💁🏼♀️🙌🏻 . Today is the first day I’ve been able to workout, and I’m just going for round two now before dinner. I’ve managed to eat healthy all day which has been a struggle this trip. And I feel SO good after just getting some balance back! 🙋🏼♀️🤘🏻🤓 . Spending time worrying, being upset. Is NOT going to get you anywhere! 🤷🏼♀️🙅🏼♀️ . My back is getting better and I’m taking control of my life again, but never will I look at my mirror reflection and think I’m not beautiful, WE ARE ALL BEAUTIFUL!! ❤️💋 . Ps. I’m struggling to pose my dramatic poses since my back is still very sore 😂🤘🏻 but you get the point! In a week I’m back with my crazy transformations! I’m feeling positive!! #transformation #weightloss
TemasInstagram
Lo + leído
Top 50
- 1
La carta del guardia civil de 'La Manada' a la víctima
- 2
Dos informes internos de Cabárceno alertan de la «desastrosa» situación del Parque
- 3
Libertad sin cargos para la española de 22 años acusada de abusar sexualmente de su hermana menor
- 4
Fallece un hombre tras ser tiroteado en una comunión en Marbella
- 5
Los soldadores, la cañería y la escalera, nueva fiesta viral