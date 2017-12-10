La sobrecogedora imagen de un oso polar agonizando a causa del cambio climático
Paul Nicklen, fotógrafo de National Geographic ha querido documentar el poco alentador futuro de estos animales si no se pone remedio al calentamiento global
Paul Nicklen es uno de los fotógrafos de la afamada revista National Geographic y suele publicar diversas fotografías y vídeos de animales salvajes en las redes sociales. En esta ocasión, ha querido concienciar a la ciudadanía sobre las nefastas consecuencias que puede acarrear el cambio climático, colgando la imagen de un agonizante oso polar en su cuenta de Instagram. Una instantánea que ha suscitado una enorme respuesta social.
«Así es como se ve el hambre», explicó el cofundador de la ONG Sea Legacy al describir la desgarradora escena que contempló en Canadá y que todavía le «atormenta». En las imágenes grabadas por Nicklen se observa a un gran oso polar esquelético, que a duras penas consigue desplazarse para buscar algo de comer entre la basura de un campamento Inuit abandonado en las costas de la isla de Baffin. No es un oso viejo, pero el hambre ha atrofiado sus músculos y le ha robado la energía.
My entire @Sea_Legacy team was pushing through their tears and emotions while documenting this dying polar bear. It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me, but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy. This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death. When scientists say polar bears will be extinct in the next 100 years, I think of the global population of 25,000 bears dying in this manner. There is no band aid solution. There was no saving this individual bear. People think that we can put platforms in the ocean or we can feed the odd starving bear. The simple truth is this—if the Earth continues to warm, we will lose bears and entire polar ecosystems. This large male bear was not old, and he certainly died within hours or days of this moment. But there are solutions. We must reduce our carbon footprint, eat the right food, stop cutting down our forests, and begin putting the Earth—our home—first. Please join us at @sea_legacy as we search for and implement solutions for the oceans and the animals that rely on them—including us humans. Thank you your support in keeping my @sea_legacy team in the field. With @CristinaMittermeier #turningthetide with @Sea_Legacy #bethechange #nature #naturelovers This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615”
«Es una muerte lenta y dolorosa», constata el fotógrafo, que cuando los científicos alertan de que los osos polares se extinguirán en los próximos cien años, piensa en la población mundial de 25.000 osos que morirá así. «No hubo salvación para este oso», se lamenta, como tampoco hay soluciones sencillas para ayudar a estos animales. «La gente piensa que podemos poner plataformas en el océano o podemos alimentar a un oso muerto de hambre», pero «la simple verdad es esta: si la Tierra continúa calentándose, perderemos osos y ecosistemas polares enteros. Este gran oso macho no era viejo, y ciertamente murió a las pocas horas o días de este momento», subraya Nicklen.
Hubo un tiempo en el que debió de ser un macho grande y saludable como el que muestra el fotógrafo en otra imagen. Aunque no han podido precisar exactamente qué causó la muerte de hambre del oso, Nicklen subraya en su Instagram que no tenía heridas visibles y que no era viejo.
While in the Arctic with the @Sea_Legacy expedition crew a few months ago, @CristinaMittermeier and I documented a starving polar bear roaming through an abandoned Inuit camp along the shores of Baffin Island. A noted bear biologist could not pinpoint exactly what had caused this bear to starve to death. We do know that he didn’t have any visible wounds and that he was not old. At one time, this bear would have been a big healthy male, like the beautiful bear pictured here. Many of you asked if we could have saved the starving bear or euthanized him to ease his pain. Thank you for all your engagement and for caring about these bears as much as I do. The truth—which is hard to hear—is that he was on his last legs. His muscles had atrophied beyond repair. Plus, it would have been highly illegal to feed him or approach him. Obviously, we could not euthanize him, for legal, cultural and personal reasons. Instead of becoming angry or hopeless, we must work harder for solutions. There is hope for the remaining population of 25,000 polar bears. It’s up to all of us to change our habits if we want to see results. Click the link in my bio to learn more about these solutions and how they will work towards drawdown, where the warming of the planet finally stops, and reverses.
Muchos internautas preguntaron al cofundador de Sea Legacy si esta muerte podría haberse evitado, a lo que este contestó: «La verdad, aunque resulta duro oírlo, es que estaba en las últimas. Sus músculos se habían atrofiado sin posibilidad de reparación». Además, añade, que legalmente no podían alimentarlo o acercarse a él y «obviamente», tampoco podían sacrificarlo «por razones legales, culturales y personales».
Nicklen insta así a reaccionar porque «hay esperanza para la población restante de 25.000 osos polares».
La solución pasa, a juicio del ecologista, por «reducir nuestra huella de carbono, comer la comida adecuada, dejar de talar nuestros bosques y comenzar a poner en primer lugar a la Tierra, nuestro hogar».
«Depende de todos nosotros cambiar nuestros hábitos si queremos ver resultados», concluye.
