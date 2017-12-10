La sobrecogedora imagen de un oso polar agonizando a causa del cambio climático PAUL NICKLEN Paul Nicklen, fotógrafo de National Geographic ha querido documentar el poco alentador futuro de estos animales si no se pone remedio al calentamiento global EL COMERCIO Gijón Domingo, 10 diciembre 2017, 01:16

Paul Nicklen es uno de los fotógrafos de la afamada revista National Geographic y suele publicar diversas fotografías y vídeos de animales salvajes en las redes sociales. En esta ocasión, ha querido concienciar a la ciudadanía sobre las nefastas consecuencias que puede acarrear el cambio climático, colgando la imagen de un agonizante oso polar en su cuenta de Instagram. Una instantánea que ha suscitado una enorme respuesta social.

«Así es como se ve el hambre», explicó el cofundador de la ONG Sea Legacy al describir la desgarradora escena que contempló en Canadá y que todavía le «atormenta». En las imágenes grabadas por Nicklen se observa a un gran oso polar esquelético, que a duras penas consigue desplazarse para buscar algo de comer entre la basura de un campamento Inuit abandonado en las costas de la isla de Baffin. No es un oso viejo, pero el hambre ha atrofiado sus músculos y le ha robado la energía.

«Es una muerte lenta y dolorosa», constata el fotógrafo, que cuando los científicos alertan de que los osos polares se extinguirán en los próximos cien años, piensa en la población mundial de 25.000 osos que morirá así. «No hubo salvación para este oso», se lamenta, como tampoco hay soluciones sencillas para ayudar a estos animales. «La gente piensa que podemos poner plataformas en el océano o podemos alimentar a un oso muerto de hambre», pero «la simple verdad es esta: si la Tierra continúa calentándose, perderemos osos y ecosistemas polares enteros. Este gran oso macho no era viejo, y ciertamente murió a las pocas horas o días de este momento», subraya Nicklen.

Hubo un tiempo en el que debió de ser un macho grande y saludable como el que muestra el fotógrafo en otra imagen. Aunque no han podido precisar exactamente qué causó la muerte de hambre del oso, Nicklen subraya en su Instagram que no tenía heridas visibles y que no era viejo.

Muchos internautas preguntaron al cofundador de Sea Legacy si esta muerte podría haberse evitado, a lo que este contestó: «La verdad, aunque resulta duro oírlo, es que estaba en las últimas. Sus músculos se habían atrofiado sin posibilidad de reparación». Además, añade, que legalmente no podían alimentarlo o acercarse a él y «obviamente», tampoco podían sacrificarlo «por razones legales, culturales y personales».

Nicklen insta así a reaccionar porque «hay esperanza para la población restante de 25.000 osos polares».

La solución pasa, a juicio del ecologista, por «reducir nuestra huella de carbono, comer la comida adecuada, dejar de talar nuestros bosques y comenzar a poner en primer lugar a la Tierra, nuestro hogar».

«Depende de todos nosotros cambiar nuestros hábitos si queremos ver resultados», concluye.