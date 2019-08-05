«Cuando yo cantaba con Elvis....»

Estelle Brown formó parte del exitoso grupo de soul femenino 'Sweet Inspirations', que hacían coros a estrellas como Aretha Franklin, The Drifters, Van Morrison, Wilson Pickett, Solomon Burke, Garnett Mimms, Elvis Presley, Bee Gees, etc.
Estos días Brown se encuentra de visita en Las Vegas y allí quiso fotografiarse con la estatua de Elvis Presley que hay en el hotel Westgate. Un momento único ya que Estelle pudo recordar, muy emocionada, los conciertos en los que acompañó al rey del rock and roll en Las Vegas.
La imagen habla por si sola.