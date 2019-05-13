Valencia Basket
|-
Real Madrid
21:00 h.
|Valencia Basket
|MJ
|PTOS
|VAL
|42 Aaron Doornekamp
|0
|0
|0
|6 Alberto Abalde
|0
|0
|0
|52 Alejandro Rivas Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|8 Antoine Diot
|0
|0
|0
|14 Bojan Dubljevic
|0
|0
|0
|19 Fernando San Emeterio
|0
|0
|0
|16 Guillem Vives
|0
|0
|0
|50 Ion Galarza Pedroso
|0
|0
|0
|30 Joan Sastre
|0
|0
|0
|3 Josep Puerto
|0
|0
|0
|7 Louis Labeyrie
|0
|0
|0
|21 Matthew Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|9 Sam Van Rossom
|0
|0
|0
|17 Rafa Martínez
|0
|0
|0
|10 William Benson Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|13 Mike Tobey
|0
|0
|0
|Real Madrid
|MJ
|PTOS
|VAL
|3 Anthony Randolph
|0
|0
|0
|1 Fabien Causeur
|0
|0
|0
|7 Facundo Campazzo
|0
|0
|0
|9 Felipe Reyes
|0
|0
|0
|24 Gabriel Deck
|0
|0
|0
|14 Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|0
|0
|0
|20 Jaycee Carroll
|0
|0
|0
|44 Jeffery Matthew Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|25 Klemen Prepelic
|0
|0
|0
|19 Melwin Pantzar
|0
|0
|0
|32 Ognjen Kuzmic
|0
|0
|0
|5 Rudy Fernández
|0
|0
|0
|22 Walter Samuel Tavares
|0
|0
|0
|23 Sergio Llull
|0
|0
|0
|33 Trey Thompkins
|0
|0
|0
|Puntos
|Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|Real Madrid
|0
|Jaycee Don Carroll
|Real Madrid
|0
|Gabriel Deck
|Real Madrid
|0
|Felipe Reyes Cabanas
|Real Madrid
|0
|Faltas cometidas
|Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|Real Madrid
|0
|Jaycee Don Carroll
|Real Madrid
|0
|Gabriel Deck
|Real Madrid
|0
|Felipe Reyes Cabanas
|Real Madrid
|0
|Rebotes ofensivos
|Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|Real Madrid
|0
|Jaycee Don Carroll
|Real Madrid
|0
|Gabriel Deck
|Real Madrid
|0
|Felipe Reyes Cabanas
|Real Madrid
|0
|Rebotes defensivos
|Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|Real Madrid
|0
|Jaycee Don Carroll
|Real Madrid
|0
|Gabriel Deck
|Real Madrid
|0
|Felipe Reyes Cabanas
|Real Madrid
|0
|Asistencias
|Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|Real Madrid
|0
|Jaycee Don Carroll
|Real Madrid
|0
|Gabriel Deck
|Real Madrid
|0
|Felipe Reyes Cabanas
|Real Madrid
|0
El evento aún no ha comenzado.