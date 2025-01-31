|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Attila Valter
|26:59:18
|2
|Remco Evenepoel
|+00:11
|3
|Egan Bernal
|+00:16
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov
|+00:24
|5
|Louis Vervaeke
|+00:25
|6
|Damiano Caruso
|+00:39
|7
|Giulio Ciccone
|+00:04
|8
|Dan Martin
|+00:47
|9
|Simon Yates
|+00:49
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Caleb Ewan
|04:42:12
|2
|Davide Cimolai
|m.t.
|3
|Tim Merlier
|m.t.
|4
|Matteo Moschetti
|m.t.
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon
|m.t.
|6
|Fernando Gaviria
|m.t.
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen
|m.t.
|8
|Max Kanter
|m.t.
|9
|Filippo Fiorelli
|m.t.
|10
|Sebastián Molano
|m.t.
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Umberto Marengo
|12 Puntos
|2
|Simon Pellaud
|8 Puntos
|3
|Mark Christian
|6 Puntos
|4
|Peter Sagan
|5 Puntos
|5
|Filippo Fiorelli
|4 Puntos
|6
|Mauro Schmid
|3 Puntos
|7
|Daniel Oss
|2 Puntos
|8
|Filippo Zana
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Simon Pellaud
|3 Puntos
|2
|Mark Christian
|2 Puntos
|3
|Umberto Marengo
|1 Puntos