Muchas gracias por habernos acompañado en la retransmisión de esta 7ª etapa. Ha sido un placer. Les esperamos mañana. No nos fallen !!! Hasta entonces, reciban un cordial saludo. Mañana se disputará la octava etapa de la corsa rosa. Será un recorrido de 181 kilómetros entre Foggia y Guardia Sanframondi, con un nuevo final en alto, en un puerto de cuarta categoría. General
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Attila Valter26:59:18
2Remco Evenepoel+00:11
3Egan Bernal+00:16
4Aleksandr Vlasov+00:24
5Louis Vervaeke+00:25
6Damiano Caruso+00:39
7Giulio Ciccone+00:04
8Dan Martin+00:47
9Simon Yates+00:49
 No ha habido cambio alguno en la clasificación general y Attila Valter consigue mantener una jornada más la Maglia Rosa. El húngaro cuenta con 11 segundos de ventaja sobre Remco Evenepoel y 16 con respecto a Egan Bernal. Meta
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Caleb Ewan04:42:12
2Davide Cimolaim.t.
3Tim Merlierm.t.
4Matteo Moschettim.t.
5Andrea Pasqualonm.t.
6Fernando Gaviriam.t.
7Dylan Groenewegenm.t.
8Max Kanterm.t.
9Filippo Fiorellim.t.
10Sebastián Molanom.t.
 Km 181 Segunda victoria de etapa para Caleb Ewan en este Giro de Italia. Ha sido el único ciclista que ha conseguido repetir victoria en la presente edición de la ronda italiana. Km 181 VICTORIA DE CALEB EWAN !!! Tremendo el potencial del ciclista australiano. Km 180 No puede Gaviria !!! Va a ganar Caleb Ewan !!! Km 180 ATACA GAVIRIA DE MUY LEJOS !!! Km 180 Duro ataque de Daniel Oss !!! No lo va a tener fácil... Km 179 Llega el repecho !!! Se mueve Vincenzo Albanese !!! Km 176 La carrera va ya totalmente acelerada. Todos los corredores quieren ir bien colocados cuando llegue el duro repecho que hay al final de la etapa. Km 171 DIEZ KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Los equipos de los sprinters se van sumando a la zona delantera del pelotón ahora que se llega ya al final de esta 7ª etapa de la ronda italiana. Km 165 La fuga ya es historia !!! Simon Pellaud, Umberto Marengo y Mark Christian han sido neutralizados a 16 kilómetros para el final de la etapa. Km 163 DATO. Elia Viviani es el ciclista que ha conseguido más podios en etapas en la historia del Giro de Italia. 18 en total: 5 victorias, 8 segundos y 5 terceros puestos. Km 161 Tiran ahora los ciclistas de Cofidis en la zona delantera del pelotón. Trabajan, lógicamente, para Elia Viviani. Km 159 Comentar que hay una pequeña trampa en el tramo final de la etapa. Se trata de un pequeño repecho, pero de gran intensidad, con un 12% de desnivel y que podría dar al traste con las aspiraciones de algunos de los sprinters. Km 153 Menos de un minuto ya para los tres escapados. Parece que la aventura de Simon Pellaud, Umberto Marengo y Mark Christian tiene ya fecha de caducidad. Km 148 Ha tenido Tim Merlier, uno de los aspirantes al triunfo final en esta etapa, una dificultad transitoria, pero se reincorpora de nuevo al grupo sin dificultades. Km 144 En caso de una hipotética llegada al sprint, los grandes favoritos para hacerse con la victoria final son Caleb Ewan, Giacomo Nizzolo, Peter Sagan, Elia Viviani o Fernando Gaviria. Hay una buena nómina de velocistas con opciones a la victoria. Km 140 Poco más de un minuto para los tres ciclistas que marchan escapados. El ritmo por detrás es ya más alto teniendo en cuenta que nos acercamos al final de la etapa y, obviamente, comienzan a acusar el desgaste que supone recorrer tantos kilómetros en fuga. Km 130 La última vez que el Giro de Italia terminó en Termoli fue en la edición de 2006, con victoria de Tomas Vaitkus. Km 126 Poco más de 50 kilómetros para el final de esta 7ª etapa del Giro de Italia. La estructura de la carrera no ha sufrido variación alguna desde el comienzo. Recordemos que Simon Pellaud, Umberto Marengo y Mark Christian forman la escapada de la jornada y continúan manteniendo algo más de un minuto y medio de ventaja. Km 120 Sopla viento lateral y era uno de los principales condicionantes en esta etapa. De momento, no está teniendo demasiada incidencia y el ritmo sigue siendo relativamente tranquilo. Km 109 Ha aumentado de nuevo la ventaja de los tres ciclistas que marchan por delante desde el comienzo de la etapa. Más de dos minutos de nuevo para ellos y da la sensación de que podrán prlomgar su aventura hasta el tramo final del recorrido. Km 99 Sigue cayendo la diferencia de los tres escapados. Por debajo de los dos minutos, por lo que el pelotón tiene totalmente controlada la carrera. Km 93
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Umberto Marengo12 Puntos
2Simon Pellaud8 Puntos
3Mark Christian6 Puntos
4Peter Sagan5 Puntos
5Filippo Fiorelli4 Puntos
6Mauro Schmid3 Puntos
7Daniel Oss2 Puntos
8Filippo Zana1 Puntos
 Km 95 Peter Sagan ha sido el primer de los ciclistas del pelotón en cruzar el sprint intermedio. Lo cierto es que ha aprovechado el corte provocado por sus compañeros del Bora, sumando cinco puntos e impidiendo que el resto de rivales en la lucha por el ranking de la regularidad sumara algún punto. Km 93 El tirón de los ciclistas de Bora Hansgrohe ha provocado un pequeño corte en el pelotón. Tremendo el ritmo que han impuesto en el equipo alemán. Km 91 Asoman también algunas unidades del equipo Bora Hansgrohe, el equipo de Peter Sagan. El eslovaco quiere también ganar posiciones en la clasificación de la Regularidad. Km 86 Cae la ventaja de los escapados claramente ya por debajo de los tres minutos. Vemos ya a Giacomo Nizzolo, el líder de la clasificación de la regularidad, en las primeras posiciones del pelotón. Km 83 Faltan diez kilómetros para que los corredores lleguen al sprint intermedio de Crecchio. Con solo tres ciclistas por delante, es muy probable que los corredores con aspiraciones a imponerse en la Clasificación de la Regularidad participen en esa volatta. Km 81 100 KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Los corredores se lo están tomando con bastante calma y todo parece abocado a una resolución de la etapa al sprint. Veremos... Km 71 Después de superar esta primera cota montañosa, la ventaja de los escapados permanece estable, aunque lo cierto es que da la sensación en todo momento que los equipos con intereses en una llegada al sprint tiene la carrera completamente controlada. Km 66 Tras este paso por la cota montañosa de Chieti no hay cambio alguno en la clasificación de la montaña. Es otro suizo, Gino Mäder, el ciclista que ocupa la primera plaza en este ranking. Km 62
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Simon Pellaud3 Puntos
2Mark Christian2 Puntos
3Umberto Marengo1 Puntos
 Km 63 Simon Pellaud logra coronar en primera posición el puerto de Chieti, el único en eta séptima etapa del Giro de Italia. Km 59 Simon Pellaud, Umberto Marengo y Mark Christian están muy cerca ya de comenzar la ascensión a Chieti. Habrá que ver si el terreno ascendente les permite mantener la renta de algo más de tres minutos que conservan con respecto a sus perseguidores. Km 56 Se está produciendo un nuevo acelerón en el grupo de los favoritos y esto provoca que la ventaja de los tres escapados se reduzca hasta los tres minutos. Recordemos que llegaron a superar los cinco minutos en el tramo inicial de la etapa. Km 47 No falta ya demasiado para que los tres escapados lleguen hasta Chieti, la única cota montañosa puntuable que hay prevista en esta séptima jornada del Giro 2021. Recordemos que no es una cima demasiado exigente, de cuarta categoría. Km 42 Tras varios kilómetros en los que la ventaja de los tres fugados fue cayendo, ahora ya llevamos un intervalo en el que se ha estabilizado en el entorno de los tres minutos y medio. Km 36 De momento no parece demasiado evidente, pero las previsiones vaticinan fuertes rachas de viento. Se podrían formar, por tanto, abanicos y esto implica que ir bien colocado es indispensable para no verse sorprendido. Km 32 El trabajo del el Team Qhubeka Assos comienza a notarse y han conseguido reducir en prácticamente un minuto la desventaja que mantenían con respecto al trío que marcha en cabeza de carrera. Son ya poco más de cuatro minutos los que disfrutan en estos instantes los tres escapados. Km 27 Hay novedades en el grupo principal y es que el Team Qhubeka Assos ha comenzado a tirar con cierta fuerza, incrementando sensiblemente el ritmo y se ha notado porque la ventaja de los tres escapados ha comenzado a bajar. Km 24 Los tres escapados pertenecen a Bardiani, EOLO Kometa y Androni. Precisamente son estos tres equipos los que más kilómetros acumulan en fugas en la presente edición de la ronda italiana. Km 17 Más de cuatro minutos ya para los tres escapados !!! En la zona delantera del pelotón no hay un equipo que asuma en exclusiva la responsabilidad de establecer un ritmo de caza, ni siquiera el Bahrain Victorius, la formación del líder. Km 13 El pelotón está dejando hacer de momento. Ritmo tranquilo en el grupo en el que viajan Attila Valter y el resto de los favoritos. De este modo, es previsible que la renta de los escapados crezca rápidamente. Km 9 De los tres escapados, el mejor situado en la clasificación general es Mark Christian, a 46' 50'' del líder. Km 5 Los ciclistas que forman la primera escapada del día son Simon Pellaud, Umberto Marengo y Mark Christian. Km 3 Hay ataques de inicio y, de momento, tres corredores han conseguido tomar unos metros de ventaja. Lo cierto es que no parece que al pelotón le preocupe demasiado este movimiento. Km 1 COMIENZA LA SÉPTIMA ETAPA DEL GIRO DE ITALIA !!! Km 0 En la clasificación de la regularidad, Giacomo Nizzolo cuenta con 72 puntos, cuatro más que Elia Viviani y 14 sobre Tim Merlier. Km 0 También hubo cambio en la clasificación de la montaña. Después del abandono de Joe Dombrowski, es Gino Mäder, precisamente el ganador de la etapa de ayer, el nuevo líder en este ranking. Km 0 Attila Valter se hizo con la Maglia Rosa en detrimento de Alessandro De Marchi y se ha convertido en el primer ciclista húngaro capaz de vestir el jersey de líder no solo en el Giro de Italia si no en cualquiera de las tres Grandes Vueltas. Km 0 En la etapa de ayer se vieron ya movimientos entre los grandes favoritos para adjudicarse la victoria final en la presente edición de la ronda italia. Después de que el Ineos Grenadiers fuera endureciendo mucho la carrera, Egan Bernal movió el avispero en la ascensión final, aunque lo cierto es que todos los candidatos cruzaron juntos la línea de meta. Km 0 Les vendrá bien a los corredores una etapa sin excesivos sobresaltos después de la dura jornada de ayer, no solo por el recorrido, también por las adversas condiciones meteorológicas, con mucho frío y abundante lluvia durante la mayor parte del recorrido. Km 0 Se trata de una etapa prácticamente llana. Solo hay una pequeña cota puntuable de cuarta categoría cuya cima está situada en el kilómetro 62. Así pues, parece una jornada propicia para que veamos una llegada al sprint. Km 0 Buenos días !!! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión en directo de la séptima etapa del Giro de Italia, con recorrido de 181 kilómetros entre Notaresco y Termoli. ¿Preparados? Comenzamos...

Clasificación - Giro de Italia

PosCiclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
80:59:58
2INEOS GRENADIERS
+00:00:39
3TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+00:02:48
4LIDL - TREK
+00:03:48
5SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+00:05:47
6EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+00:06:10
7TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+00:12:55
8MOVISTAR TEAM
+00:13:46
9VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+00:18:39
10XDS ASTANA TEAM
+00:21:25
11UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
+00:23:40
12RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+00:29:23
13ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+00:38:19
14EOK
+00:43:17
15INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+00:46:32
16GROUPAMA - FDJ
+00:48:05
17DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+00:58:48
18ALPECIN - FENIX
+01:18:50
19COFIDIS
+01:21:41
20TEAM QHUBEKA ASSOS
+01:24:16
21BARDIANI CSF
+01:26:55
22DRONE HOPPER - ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI
+01:38:13
23LOTTO DSTNY
+02:01:04
1Attila Valter
26:59:18
2Remco Evenepoel
+00:00:11
3Egan Arley Bernal Gomez
+00:00:16
4Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:00:24
5Louis Vervaeke
+00:00:25
6Hugh Carthy
+00:00:38
7Damiano Caruso
+00:00:39
8Giulio Ciccone
+00:00:41
9Daniel Martin
+00:00:47
10Simon Yates
+00:00:49
11Davide Formolo
+00:00:55
12Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:01:06
13Marc Soler
+00:01:14
14Romain Bardet
+00:01:14
15Rein Taaramae
+00:01:32
16Emanuel Buchmann
+00:01:40
17Vincenzo Nibali
+00:01:43
18Tobías Foss
+00:01:53
19Peio Bilbao
+00:02:01
20Nick Schultz
+00:02:01
21Gianni Moscon
+00:02:03
22Fausto Masnada
+00:03:09
23Jai Hindley
+00:03:29
24Gino Mäder
+00:03:30
25Harold Tejada
+00:04:13
26João Almeida
+00:04:49
27Tanel Kangert
+00:05:19
28Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro
+00:05:49
29Diego Ulissi
+00:07:06
30Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:07:44
31George Bennett
+00:08:55
32Koen Bouwman
+00:10:55
33Jonathan Caicedo
+00:11:30
34Matteo Fabbro
+00:13:08
35Einer Augusto Rubio
+00:14:05
36Michael Storer
+00:14:54
37Nelson Oliveira
+00:15:09
38Antonio Pedrero
+00:15:24
39Bauke Mollema
+00:15:26
40Jacopo Mosca
+00:16:34
41Davide Villella
+00:16:58
42Patrick Bevin
+00:16:58
43Victor Lafay
+00:18:43
44Jan Hirt
+00:20:10
45Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+00:20:14
46Matej Mohoric
+00:20:15
47Francesco Gavazzi
+00:20:38
48James Knox
+00:20:44
49Nicolas Edet
+00:21:19
50Alberto Bettiol
+00:21:21
51Mikel Nieve Iturralde
+00:21:50
52Mikkel Honoré
+00:21:56
53Gorka Izagirre Insausti
+00:22:03
54Dario Cataldo
+00:22:40
55Andrea Vendrame
+00:22:58
56Geoffrey Bouchard
+00:23:40
57Gianluca Brambilla
+00:24:03
58Alessandro De Marchi
+00:25:08
59Rudy Molard
+00:25:46
60Felix Grosschartner
+00:27:12
61Lawrence Warbasse
+00:27:39
62Tony Gallopin
+00:28:03
63Matteo Sobrero
+00:28:08
64Kilian Frankiny
+00:28:09
65Nicolas Roche
+00:28:59
66Pieter Serry
+00:29:36
67Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:30:18
68Edward Ravasi
+00:30:27
69Andrea Pasqualon
+00:32:11
70Quinten Hermans
+00:32:22
71Alessandro Covi
+00:32:51
72Simone Ravanelli
+00:32:55
73Christopher Juul Jensen
+00:33:57
74Sebastien Reichenbach
+00:34:23
75Jhonatan Narváez
+00:36:09
76Fabio Felline
+00:36:28
77Giovanni Carboni
+00:36:44
78Simon Guglielmi
+00:36:45
79Rémi Cavagna
+00:36:56
80Callum Scotson
+00:37:33
81Gianni Vermeersch
+00:37:39
82Victor Campenaerts
+00:37:45
83Jefferson Cepeda
+00:38:01
84Simone Petilli
+00:38:02
85Chris Hamilton
+00:38:20
86Filippo Fiorelli
+00:39:31
87Peter Kusztor
+00:40:16
88Lars van den Berg
+00:40:27
89Jens Keukeleire
+00:42:25
90Filippo Ganna
+00:42:32
91Salvatore Puccio
+00:42:37
92Jan Tratnik
+00:42:52
93Guy Niv
+00:43:53
94Filippo Zana
+00:43:58
95Nikias Arndt
+00:44:23
96Kobe Goossens
+00:44:34
97Matteo Badilatti
+00:44:45
98Eduardo Sepúlveda
+00:44:56
99Romain Seigle
+00:45:49
100Tejay Van Garderen
+00:45:50
101Giovanni Aleotti
+00:46:21
102Peter Sagan
+00:46:26
103Daniel Oss
+00:46:30
104Valerio Conti
+00:46:53
105Vadim Pronskiy
+00:47:09
106Vincenzo Albanese
+00:47:25
107Matteo Jorgenson
+00:47:38
108Enrico Battaglin
+00:47:58
109Natnael Tesfatsion
+00:48:15
110Taco Van Der Hoorn
+00:48:36
111Mark Christian
+00:48:37
112Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul
+00:48:42
113Stefano Oldani
+00:49:09
114Clément Champoussin
+00:49:26
115Fernando Gaviria Rendón
+00:49:29
116Davide Cimolai
+00:49:30
117Nicola Venchiarutti
+00:49:49
118Rémy Rochas
+00:50:23
119Simon Pellaud
+00:50:55
120Jos van Emden
+00:51:02
121Natnael Berhane
+00:51:12
122Mauro Schmid
+00:51:24
123Yukiya Arashiro
+00:51:47
124Jimmy Janssens
+00:52:53
125Harm Vanhoucke
+00:53:52
126Nico Denz
+00:53:53
127Edoardo Affini
+00:55:03
128Rafael Valls
+00:55:17
129Cameron Meyer
+00:55:19
130Max Kanter
+00:56:27
131Andrii Ponomar
+00:57:02
132Elia Viviani
+00:57:05
133Iljo Keisse
+00:57:15
134Michael Hepburn
+00:57:55
135Paul Martens
+00:57:59
136Cesare Benedetti
+00:58:06
137Samuele Battistella
+00:58:28
138Samuele Zoccarato
+00:58:37
139Giacomo Nizzolo
+00:58:40
140Davide Gabburo
+00:58:49
141Juan Sebastián Molano
+00:59:04
142Lawrence Naesen
+00:59:18
143Simone Consonni
+00:59:21
144Oscar Riesebeek
+00:59:39
145Simon Carr
+00:59:41
146Max Walscheid
+01:00:15
147Bert-Jan Lindeman
+01:00:29
148Jasper De Buyst
+01:00:33
149Fabio Sabatini
+01:00:53
150Antoine Duchesne
+01:01:00
151Alexis Gougeard
+01:01:01
152Senne Leysen
+01:01:28
153Alexander Krieger
+01:01:39
154Koen De Kort
+01:01:56
155Wesley Kreder
+01:02:07
156Thomas de Gendt
+01:02:15
157Giovanni Visconti
+01:02:42
158Filippo Tagliani
+01:03:07
159Matthias Brändle
+01:03:08
160Alex Dowsett
+01:03:13
161Tim Merlier
+01:03:18
162Dylan Groenewegen
+01:03:47
163Maciej Bodnar
+01:03:56
164Julius Van Den Berg
+01:04:08
165Lukasz Wisniowski
+01:04:11
166Ariel Maximiliano Richeze
+01:04:49
167Matteo Moschetti
+01:04:57
168David Dekker
+01:05:20
169Umberto Marengo
+01:05:36
170Samuele Rivi
+01:07:00
171Dries De Bondt
+01:07:10
172Tomasz Marczynski
+01:07:22
173Albert Torres Barcelo
+01:09:06
174Riccardo Minali
+01:09:19
175Caleb Ewan
+01:11:07
176Attilio Viviani
+01:12:51
177Roger Kluge
+01:15:57
1Gino Mäder
26
2Geoffrey Bouchard
18
3Vincenzo Albanese
16
4Rein Taaramae
13
5Matej Mohoric
10
6Alessandro De Marchi
10
7Francesco Gavazzi
9
8Simon Pellaud
9
9Egan Arley Bernal Gomez
8
10Simone Ravanelli
8
11Daniel Martin
6
12Christopher Juul Jensen
6
13Filippo Fiorelli
6
14Lars van den Berg
6
15Louis Vervaeke
5
16Bauke Mollema
5
17Remco Evenepoel
4
18Dario Cataldo
4
19Giulio Ciccone
2
20Jan Tratnik
2
21Mark Christian
2
22Jimmy Janssens
2
23Samuele Zoccarato
2
24Filippo Tagliani
2
25Umberto Marengo
2
26Attila Valter
1
27Damiano Caruso
1
28Quinten Hermans
1
29Alexis Gougeard
1
30Fabio Felline
-4
1Caleb Ewan
106
2Tim Merlier
83
3Giacomo Nizzolo
76
4Elia Viviani
69
5Davide Cimolai
66
6Peter Sagan
57
7Fernando Gaviria Rendón
42
8Matteo Moschetti
42
9Filippo Tagliani
39
10Filippo Fiorelli
39
11Dylan Groenewegen
36
12Gino Mäder
29
13Andrea Pasqualon
29
14Taco Van Der Hoorn
28
15Umberto Marengo
28
16Alessandro De Marchi
23
17Simon Pellaud
20
18Egan Arley Bernal Gomez
18
19Filippo Ganna
15
20Max Kanter
14
21Simone Ravanelli
12
22Remco Evenepoel
12
23Daniel Martin
12
24Edoardo Affini
12
25Juan Sebastián Molano
11
26Tobías Foss
9
27Lawrence Naesen
9
28Louis Vervaeke
8
29Simon Guglielmi
8
30Nicola Venchiarutti
8
31Samuele Zoccarato
8
32João Almeida
7
33Giulio Ciccone
6
34Patrick Bevin
6
35Matej Mohoric
6
36Rémi Cavagna
6
37Jan Tratnik
6
38Mark Christian
6
39Samuele Rivi
6
40Attila Valter
5
41Damiano Caruso
5
42Gianni Vermeersch
5
43Vincenzo Albanese
5
44Jos van Emden
5
45Jimmy Janssens
5
46Simone Consonni
5
47Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
4
48Gianni Moscon
4
49Francesco Gavazzi
4
50Nicolas Edet
4
51Andrii Ponomar
4
52Marc Soler
3
53Nelson Oliveira
3
54Alberto Bettiol
3
55Dario Cataldo
3
56Andrea Vendrame
3
57Mauro Schmid
3
58Max Walscheid
3
59Hugh Carthy
2
60Rein Taaramae
2
61Jacopo Mosca
2
62Geoffrey Bouchard
2
63Peter Kusztor
2
64Daniel Oss
2
65Stefano Oldani
2
66Jasper De Buyst
2
67Alexis Gougeard
2
68Matthias Brändle
2
69Ariel Maximiliano Richeze
2
70Riccardo Minali
2
71Aleksandr Vlasov
1
72Bauke Mollema
1
73Christopher Juul Jensen
1
74Fabio Felline
1
75Lars van den Berg
1
76Filippo Zana
1
1Caleb Ewan
04:42:12
2Davide Cimolai
+00:00:00
3Tim Merlier
+00:00:00
4Matteo Moschetti
+00:00:00
5Andrea Pasqualon
+00:00:00
6Fernando Gaviria Rendón
+00:00:00
7Dylan Groenewegen
+00:00:00
8Max Kanter
+00:00:00
9Filippo Fiorelli
+00:00:00
10Juan Sebastián Molano
+00:00:00
11Fabio Felline
+00:00:00
12Giacomo Nizzolo
+00:00:00
13Gianni Moscon
+00:00:00
14Peter Sagan
+00:00:00
15Elia Viviani
+00:00:00
16Matej Mohoric
+00:00:00
17Andrea Vendrame
+00:00:00
18Egan Arley Bernal Gomez
+00:00:00
19Jacopo Mosca
+00:00:00
20Lawrence Naesen
+00:00:00
21Rémi Cavagna
+00:00:00
22Tobías Foss
+00:00:00
23Davide Gabburo
+00:00:00
24Romain Seigle
+00:00:00
25Romain Bardet
+00:00:00
26Diego Ulissi
+00:00:00
27Jai Hindley
+00:00:00
28Damiano Caruso
+00:00:00
29Davide Formolo
+00:00:00
30Marc Soler
+00:00:00
31Vincenzo Nibali
+00:00:00
32João Almeida
+00:00:00
33Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:00:00
34Daniel Martin
+00:00:00
35Filippo Tagliani
+00:00:00
36Attila Valter
+00:00:00
37Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:00:00
38Lars van den Berg
+00:00:00
39Simon Yates
+00:00:00
40Gorka Izagirre Insausti
+00:00:00
41Giulio Ciccone
+00:00:00
42Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:00:00
43Nick Schultz
+00:00:00
44Emanuel Buchmann
+00:00:00
45Iljo Keisse
+00:00:00
46Michael Hepburn
+00:00:00
47Vadim Pronskiy
+00:00:00
48Peio Bilbao
+00:00:00
49Louis Vervaeke
+00:00:00
50Remco Evenepoel
+00:00:00
51Mikkel Honoré
+00:00:00
52Matteo Fabbro
+00:00:00
53Fausto Masnada
+00:00:00
54Gianni Vermeersch
+00:00:00
55Rein Taaramae
+00:00:00
56Ariel Maximiliano Richeze
+00:00:00
57Koen Bouwman
+00:00:00
58Harold Tejada
+00:00:00
59George Bennett
+00:00:00
60Vincenzo Albanese
+00:00:00
61Nicola Venchiarutti
+00:00:00
62Yukiya Arashiro
+00:00:00
63Lawrence Warbasse
+00:00:23
64Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul
+00:00:23
65Felix Grosschartner
+00:00:23
66Jhonatan Narváez
+00:00:23
67Jasper De Buyst
+00:00:23
68Daniel Oss
+00:00:23
69Tanel Kangert
+00:00:35
70Victor Campenaerts
+00:00:35
71Gianluca Brambilla
+00:00:39
72Giovanni Aleotti
+00:00:39
73Andrii Ponomar
+00:00:39
74Giovanni Carboni
+00:00:39
75Jens Keukeleire
+00:00:39
76Enrico Battaglin
+00:00:39
77Max Walscheid
+00:00:54
78Nikias Arndt
+00:00:54
79Wesley Kreder
+00:00:54
80Alexander Krieger
+00:00:54
81Filippo Ganna
+00:00:54
82Victor Lafay
+00:00:54
83Attilio Viviani
+00:00:54
84Rudy Molard
+00:00:54
85Bauke Mollema
+00:00:54
86Mikel Nieve Iturralde
+00:00:54
87Francesco Gavazzi
+00:00:54
88Maciej Bodnar
+00:00:54
89Natnael Tesfatsion
+00:00:54
90Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:00:54
91Dario Cataldo
+00:00:54
92Tony Gallopin
+00:00:54
93Geoffrey Bouchard
+00:00:54
94Fabio Sabatini
+00:00:54
95Kilian Frankiny
+00:00:54
96Sebastien Reichenbach
+00:00:54
97Eduardo Sepúlveda
+00:00:54
98Quinten Hermans
+00:00:54
99Peter Kusztor
+00:00:54
100Alessandro Covi
+00:00:54
101Jos van Emden
+00:00:54
102Guy Niv
+00:00:54
103Patrick Bevin
+00:00:54
104Senne Leysen
+00:00:54
105Simone Petilli
+00:00:54
106Antonio Pedrero
+00:00:54
107Filippo Zana
+00:01:13
108Matteo Jorgenson
+00:01:13
109Simon Guglielmi
+00:01:13
110Natnael Berhane
+00:01:13
111Antoine Duchesne
+00:01:13
112James Knox
+00:01:13
113Matteo Sobrero
+00:01:13
114Alexis Gougeard
+00:01:13
115Jan Hirt
+00:01:13
116Davide Villella
+00:01:13
117Nico Denz
+00:01:13
118Einer Augusto Rubio
+00:01:13
119Jonathan Caicedo
+00:01:13
120Nicolas Edet
+00:01:13
121Simone Ravanelli
+00:01:13
122Jimmy Janssens
+00:01:13
123Oscar Riesebeek
+00:01:13
124Samuele Zoccarato
+00:01:13
125Cesare Benedetti
+00:01:13
126Jefferson Cepeda
+00:01:13
127Gino Mäder
+00:01:13
128Matthias Brändle
+00:01:13
129Alex Dowsett
+00:01:13
130Nelson Oliveira
+00:01:13
131Umberto Marengo
+00:01:42
132Giovanni Visconti
+00:01:42
133Taco Van Der Hoorn
+00:01:42
134Riccardo Minali
+00:01:42
135Bert-Jan Lindeman
+00:01:48
136Thomas de Gendt
+00:01:48
137Rafael Valls
+00:01:48
138Clément Champoussin
+00:01:48
139Rémy Rochas
+00:01:48
140Koen De Kort
+00:01:48
141Matteo Badilatti
+00:01:48
142Samuele Battistella
+00:01:48
143Mauro Schmid
+00:01:48
144Samuele Rivi
+00:01:48
145Alessandro De Marchi
+00:01:48
146Paul Martens
+00:01:48
147Simone Consonni
+00:01:48
148Lukasz Wisniowski
+00:01:48
149Jan Tratnik
+00:01:48
150Simon Pellaud
+00:01:48
151Mark Christian
+00:01:48
152Michael Storer
+00:02:05
153Kobe Goossens
+00:02:09
154Stefano Oldani
+00:02:09
155Tomasz Marczynski
+00:02:09
156Harm Vanhoucke
+00:02:09
157Roger Kluge
+00:02:09
158Valerio Conti
+00:02:14
159David Dekker
+00:02:14
160Julius Van Den Berg
+00:02:21
161Alberto Bettiol
+00:02:21
162Hugh Carthy
+00:00:00
163Tejay Van Garderen
+00:02:21
164Edward Ravasi
+00:02:37
165Simon Carr
+00:02:37
166Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro
+00:02:43
167Callum Scotson
+00:02:43
168Dries De Bondt
+00:02:53
169Christopher Juul Jensen
+00:02:56
170Salvatore Puccio
+00:02:56
171Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+00:02:56
172Pieter Serry
+00:03:12
173Albert Torres Barcelo
+00:03:12
174Chris Hamilton
+00:03:12
175Nicolas Roche
+00:03:12
176Cameron Meyer
+00:03:27
177Edoardo Affini
+00:03:35