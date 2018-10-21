La actriz Selma Blair padece esclerosis múltiple La intérprete reveló su enfermedad en su Intagram EL COMERCIO Domingo, 21 octubre 2018, 19:21

La intérprete estadounidense Selma Blair ha revelado en su Instagram que padece esclerosis múltiple, una enfermedad del sistema nervioso que hace más lentos o bloquea los mensajes entre el cerebro y el cuerpo.

La actriz se encuentra ahora rodando la próxima serie futurista de Netflix, 'Another Life', que la plataforma estrenará en 2019. Sin embargo, ha querido dar a conocer su situación personal a través de su cuenta Instagram.

«Hace dos días me estaba vistiendo aquí, en este mismo vestuario. Y me siento profundamente agradecida. Tanto, que he decidido contarlo», arranca su mensaje. «Nuestra brillante diseñadora Alissa Swanson no solo diseña los vestidos que Harper Glass –su personaje en la serie de Netflix– llevará en la nueva serie. Porque también mete mis piernas con mucho cuidado en mis pantalones, tira de mis tops sobre mi cabeza, me abrocha el abrigo y me ofrece su hombro para sujetarme. Tengo esclerosis múltiple», ha desvelado la actriz en su Instagram.

En su mensaje, la intérprete también recalca su «exacerbado» agradecimiento a Netflix. «Gracias al Señor y al poder y comprensión de los productores de Netflix, tengo trabajo. Un trabajo maravilloso», enfatiza Blair, antes de ir más allá. «Soy discapacitada. A veces, me caigo al suelo. Y se me caen las cosas. Mi memoria está confusa y nublada. Y la parte izquierda de mi cuerpo pregunta indicaciones a un GPS que está roto. Pero lo estamos logrando», confiesa.