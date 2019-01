Greta Thunberg: icono de la Generación Z en la lucha contra el cambio climático

”You are not mature enough to tell it like it is. Even that burden you leave to your children.”



Here’s my full speech in front of the UN plenary at #COP24 .https://t.co/f0gxp0h3i2#ClimateStrike#FridaysForFuture#SchoolStrike4Climate#ClimateJusticepic.twitter.com/aDhqNrlSIp