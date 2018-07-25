La historia de superación de Fiona Chrystall, de la anorexia a las artes marciales mixtas

A los 18 años Fiona Chrystall media 1,60 y apenas pesaba 30 kilos. Ahora con 25, esta joven escocesa es luchadora aficionada de artes marciales mixtas y su meta está en convertirse en profesional. Su historia de superación es un ejemplo para aquellas personas que padecen anorexia y que luchan por salir de esta dura enfermedad.
En una publicación, Fiona quiso contar lo que había vivido para salir del infierno de la anorexia acompañando el texto de una imagen en la que podía verse su aspecto durante la enfermedad y el actual.
La joven enfermó de anorexia cuando tenía 11 años y no se recuperó hasta mucho tiempo después. «A los 18, tanto a mi como a mi familia se nos dijo que era una causa perdida; que había pasado tanto tiempo y lo había llevado tan lejos que probablemente siempre sería anoréxica crónica», escribió. La mejoría tardó en llegar, ya que no fue hasta que cumplió la mayoría de edad cuando reconoció que tenía un problema y comenzó a seguir un tratamiento seriamente.
Las artes marciales llegaron a su vida por casualidad, sin saber que iban a ser vitales para su recuperación. «Caí en la lucha por accidente», asegura. «Tomé una clase mientras iba a la universidad y sentí que esto era para mí».
Final, Things I wish id known about recovery #day7: There is no such thing as a lost cause. ------------------------ Right be kind! Ive never shown anyone the photo on the left apart from my family and close friends 🙈 And I know its not pretty but be kind and bear with me! At 18 me and my wee maw were told i was a lost cause, Id had it so long and was so far gone that I would probably always be a chronic anorexic. At the time I was happy as anything, I had no desire to get better. But i know girls that have been told the same who are trying their best. At no point does recovery become unacheivable. It is possible and it is wonderful. Keep fighting little warriors. Www.b-eat.co.uk ------------------- #edaw2017 #anorexia #bullimia #anarecovery #miarecovery #recovery #edrecovery #edwarriors #mentalhealthawareness #fitness #stringisthenewskinny #wmma #secretlifeoffeedor #backtofightystuffnow
I know the angles I look good from. I know what light in the house makes my abs pop. I know how low my waistband should be for max effect. I also know that I'm still gangster af when the lighting is dim. I can still kick a lassie in the head when my waistbands at hip height and I'll still footwork the crap out ye even if my abs don't pop. Same body, same time, same value ✌ #wmma #mma #muaythai #bjj #fitness #bodypositive #anarecovery #miarecovery #realshit #bethechangeyouwanttoseeintheworld #grrrlarmy #bodytruths