Kika Milosevic, la reina del bodypainting que consigue desaparecer

Es una artista serbia especializada en el maquillaje corporal, capaz de lograr unas ilusiones tan espectaculares que a primera vista creerás que son efectos especiales generados por ordenador

EL COMERCIO
EL COMERCIOGijón

Kika Milosevic es una profesional serbia del maquillaje y se define como una 'ilusionista de la piel'. Sus vídeos de YouTube cuentan con más de 50 millones de visualizaciones.

¿Su secreto? Efectos especiales con maquillaje con los que crea ilusiones ópticas alucinantes.

A Kika Milosevic solo le basta un fondo negro y un poco de pintura para lograr efectos que te dejarán con la boca abierta.

