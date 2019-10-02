Twitter sufre una caída mundial que provoca fallos en la red social

La compañía tecnológica ha confirmado a través de su perfil oficial de soporte que están trabajando en una solución

EUROPA PRESS

La plataforma Twitter está teniendo problemas de funcionamiento este miércoles por la mañana que afectan también al uso de la aplicación de gestión de publicaciones Tweetdeck.

La compañía tecnológica ha confirmado a través de su perfil oficial de soporte que tanto Twitter como Tweetdeck están teniendo problemas desde aproximadamente las 6:00 horas de este miércoles, y ha asegurado que están trabajando en una solución.

Los problemas impiden publicar contenidos a través de Tweetdeck y Twitter, recibir notificaciones y ver los mensajes directos, como detallan desde la compañía.

