Twitter sufre una caída mundial que provoca fallos en la red social

La plataforma Twitter está teniendo problemas de funcionamiento este miércoles por la mañana que afectan también al uso de la aplicación de gestión de publicaciones Tweetdeck.
La compañía tecnológica ha confirmado a través de su perfil oficial de soporte que tanto Twitter como Tweetdeck están teniendo problemas desde aproximadamente las 6:00 horas de este miércoles, y ha asegurado que están trabajando en una solución.
We're currently experiencing a problem displaying new follower counts for everyone in https://t.co/KqsFaj2AYI. We're looking into it and will be following up with updates.Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 1, 2019
Los problemas impiden publicar contenidos a través de Tweetdeck y Twitter, recibir notificaciones y ver los mensajes directos, como detallan desde la compañía.
We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon.Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019