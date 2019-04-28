Elecciones Generales 28A

Resultados al Congreso en

Avilés

Partidos % voto 2016 Nº votos Dif. 2016
PSOE
33,14% 24,71% 14.115 +2.758
UP
19,74% 26,66% 8.407 -3.845
PP-FORO
16,45% 32,95% 7.006 -8.139
Cs
16,03% 12,04% 6.829 +1.297
VOX
10,66% 0,22% 4.540 +4.437
PACMA
1,26% 1,35% 538 -81
PACT
0,81% - 346 -
Dadas las nuevas coaliciones y cambios de siglas de algunas formaciones se han unificado algunas marcas electorales para facilitar la presentación de los datos. En 2016, PP y UPN se presentaron en coalición; en esta ocasión, ambos partidos más Ciudadanos han formado 'Suma Navarra'. En 2016, En Marea (Galicia) y Compromís (C. Valenciana) se presentaron con Unidos Podemos; en 2019 concurren por separado.
2019 2016
Abstención 26,23% 15.283 30,61% 20.467
Participación 73,77% 42.982 69,39% 46.390
Votos en blanco 1,05% 449 0,93% 426
Votos nulos 0,91% 393 0,93% 430

