|Partidos
|% voto
|2016
|Nº votos
|Dif. 2016
|
PSOE
|33,14%
|24,71%
|14.115
|+2.758
|
UP
|19,74%
|26,66%
|8.407
|-3.845
|
PP-FORO
|16,45%
|32,95%
|7.006
|-8.139
|
Cs
|16,03%
|12,04%
|6.829
|+1.297
|
VOX
|10,66%
|0,22%
|4.540
|+4.437
|
PACMA
|1,26%
|1,35%
|538
|-81
|
PACT
|0,81%
|-
|346
|-
|
PCTE
|0,28
|-
|120
|-
|
Recortes Cero
|0,22
|0,19
|93
|7
|
Andecha Astur
|0,16
|-
|69
|-
|
PUM+J
|0,11
|-
|47
|-
|
PH
|0,07
|0,07
|30
|-3
|2019
|2016
|Abstención
|26,23%
|15.283
|30,61%
|20.467
|Participación
|73,77%
|42.982
|69,39%
|46.390
|Votos en blanco
|1,05%
|449
|0,93%
|426
|Votos nulos
|0,91%
|393
|0,93%
|430