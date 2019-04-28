|Partidos
|% voto
|2016
|Nº votos
|Dif. 2016
|
PSOE
|28,18%
|19,84%
|29.382
|+4.668
|
Cs
|20,07%
|15,50%
|20.924
|+1.622
|
PP-FORO
|19,31%
|40,86%
|20.130
|-30.757
|
UP
|14,95%
|20,25%
|15.589
|-9.638
|
VOX
|13,74%
|0,33%
|14.321
|+13.912
|
PACMA
|1,11%
|1,12%
|1.157
|-236
|
PACT
|0,85%
|-
|884
|-
|
Recortes Cero
|0,19
|0,18
|201
|-23
|
PUM+J
|0,17
|-
|179
|-
|
PCTE
|0,16
|-
|165
|-
|
Andecha Astur
|0,14
|-
|145
|-
|
PH
|0,08
|0,06
|80
|8
|2019
|2016
|Abstención
|24,27%
|33.687
|29,62%
|52.808
|Participación
|75,73%
|105.134
|70,38%
|125.469
|Votos en blanco
|1,06%
|1.104
|0,90%
|1.124
|Votos nulos
|0,83%
|873
|0,73%
|915