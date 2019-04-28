Elecciones Generales 28A

Resultados al Congreso en

Oviedo

Partidos % voto 2016 Nº votos Dif. 2016
PSOE
28,18% 19,84% 29.382 +4.668
Cs
20,07% 15,50% 20.924 +1.622
PP-FORO
19,31% 40,86% 20.130 -30.757
UP
14,95% 20,25% 15.589 -9.638
VOX
13,74% 0,33% 14.321 +13.912
PACMA
1,11% 1,12% 1.157 -236
PACT
0,85% - 884 -
Dadas las nuevas coaliciones y cambios de siglas de algunas formaciones se han unificado algunas marcas electorales para facilitar la presentación de los datos. En 2016, PP y UPN se presentaron en coalición; en esta ocasión, ambos partidos más Ciudadanos han formado 'Suma Navarra'. En 2016, En Marea (Galicia) y Compromís (C. Valenciana) se presentaron con Unidos Podemos; en 2019 concurren por separado.
2019 2016
Abstención 24,27% 33.687 29,62% 52.808
Participación 75,73% 105.134 70,38% 125.469
Votos en blanco 1,06% 1.104 0,90% 1.124
Votos nulos 0,83% 873 0,73% 915

