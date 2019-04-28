|Partidos
|% voto
|2016
|Nº votos
|Dif. 2016
|
PSOE
|33,60%
|23,94%
|42.938
|+5.216
|
UP
|18,12%
|25,89%
|23.152
|-17.648
|
Cs
|17,46%
|14,16%
|22.309
|-
|
PP-FORO
|15,55%
|32,45%
|19.873
|-31.254
|
VOX
|11,42%
|0,28%
|14.594
|+14.153
|
PACMA
|1,34%
|1,23%
|1.707
|-230
|
PACT
|0,85%
|-
|1.081
|-
|
Recortes Cero
|0,23
|0,23
|296
|-71
|
PCTE
|0,19
|-
|238
|-
|
Andecha Astur
|0,15
|-
|192
|-
|
PUM+J
|0,13
|-
|161
|-
|
PH
|0,08
|0,07
|102
|-11
|2019
|2016
|Abstención
|24,70%
|42.278
|29,97%
|67.931
|Participación
|75,30%
|128.906
|70,03%
|158.750
|Votos en blanco
|0,89%
|1.140
|0,77%
|1.209
|Votos nulos
|0,87%
|1.123
|0,75%
|1.186