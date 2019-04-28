Elecciones Generales 28A

Resultados al Congreso en

Gijón

Partidos % voto 2016 Nº votos Dif. 2016
PSOE
33,60% 23,94% 42.938 +5.216
UP
18,12% 25,89% 23.152 -17.648
Cs
17,46% 14,16% 22.309 -
PP-FORO
15,55% 32,45% 19.873 -31.254
VOX
11,42% 0,28% 14.594 +14.153
PACMA
1,34% 1,23% 1.707 -230
PACT
0,85% - 1.081 -
Dadas las nuevas coaliciones y cambios de siglas de algunas formaciones se han unificado algunas marcas electorales para facilitar la presentación de los datos. En 2016, PP y UPN se presentaron en coalición; en esta ocasión, ambos partidos más Ciudadanos han formado 'Suma Navarra'. En 2016, En Marea (Galicia) y Compromís (C. Valenciana) se presentaron con Unidos Podemos; en 2019 concurren por separado.
2019 2016
Abstención 24,70% 42.278 29,97% 67.931
Participación 75,30% 128.906 70,03% 158.750
Votos en blanco 0,89% 1.140 0,77% 1.209
Votos nulos 0,87% 1.123 0,75% 1.186

