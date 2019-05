Los duques de Sussex presentan su bebé Archie Harrison a la reina Isabel II

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Many people will not understand, but I feel such joy and i‘m delighted and proud to see Doria surrounded by The Queen... It makes my heart jump of joy! Not long ago they would not value and accept us black peoples, but now history has been made and I was here. In memory of Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King and all heroes who fight for freedom and love and respect. Very proud of this day! For some it might be meaningless, but for others is an memorable step. #teammixedrace