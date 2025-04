Un gran arsenal de misiles ruso explota a 70 kilómetros de Moscú

❗️🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 - Explosions are reported near a military unit in Kirzhachsky District, Vladimir Region, near Barsovo, home to the 51st GRAU Arsenal, a major ammunition depot with over 264,000 tons of storage capacity.



